Holt’s wake, funeral to be held next week

A memorial wake for Jesse Holt will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church, located at 777 N.W. 85th Street in Miami. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the New Birth Cathedral Miami, located at 2300 N.W. 135th Street in Miami.
Holt, the founder and coach of the 41-year-old Miami Northwest Express Track Club and meet director of the annual Northwest Track and Field Classic, died Sunday at his home in Little River at age 73.
While serving in this capacity Holt was able to coach, inspire, mentor and transform the lives of countless youth and families in South Florida and around the world. Holt was a generous man, and he shared his personal resources to help create opportunities for those who were less fortunate than he was.
In lieu of flowers, the Holt family asks that donations be made to the club at www.mnwexpress.com or https://www.gofund me.com/jesse-holt-legacy -fund-nw-express-2vwkzcxw.
LINDA ROBERTSON
MIAMI FC LOSES
Miami FC fell at Jacksonville 3-2, allowing a 2-1 lead to get away. Ariel Martinez tied the match at 1-1 for Miami FC, scoring in the 27th minute with an assist from Kwadwo Poku. Gabriel Farfan gave Miami FC a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute, with Jonathan Borrajo assisting on the goal. But Miami FC allowed the Armada to score goals in the 69th and 74th minutes to pull out the victory.
MEN’S SOCCER
▪ Nova Southeastern 3, Barry 2: The visiting Sharks snapped an eight-game losing streak, improving to 3-9 overall and 1-6 in the Sunshine State Conference. The Bucs fell to 7-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
The Sharks broke the scoreless tie when Filippo Mancini scored in the 36th minute on a throw-in from Emilio Blanco. Noel Johnson scored in the 57th minute, and freshman Juanes Devia scored the game-winner in the 75th minute. Barry got goals from Alex Doyle and Hanno Antoni.
▪ St. Thomas 2, Keiser University 2: Host St. Thomas (5-5-2, 4-1-1) and Keiser (6-3-1, 4-0-1) finished their Sun Conference matchup in a draw. Kris Wilkinson led the Bobcats offense with five shots, two of them on goal, scoring once with one assist. Pablo Gill had two shots, with both on goal, scoring one. St. Thomas had 10 shots total, with only four on goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
▪ Barry 0, Nova Southeastern 0: Visiting Barry (6-2-2, 3-2-1 SSC) earned a scoreless draw at 14th-ranked Nova Southeastern (9-1-3, 4-0-2 SSC).
VOLLEYBALL
▪ FSU 3, UM 0: Host University of Miami (8-13, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) fell to Florida State (15-3, 8-1) 25-12, 25-15, 25-22. Olga Strantzali led UM with nine kills, four digs and a block.
Comments