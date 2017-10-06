Florida defense looking for playmakers ahead of contest against LSU

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) is sacked by Florida defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga, left, and defensive lineman Jachai Polite during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla. Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason challenging his offensive line to play better hasn't helped the Commodores run the ball better, and now they host No. 5 Georgia. John Raoux AP