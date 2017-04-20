Albert, Florida Gators mascot, saves child from baseball beaning

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 Florida Gators' mascot "Albert" saves child from foul ball, gets plunked in the head Pause 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:15 Southridge DB Shawn Davis and TE Kemore Gamble sign early with University of Florida 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 0:59 Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content) 2:47 Prom fashion for Miami teens in need 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Florida Gators’ mascot, Albert, protected a child from a foul ball during an NCAA baseball game Tuesday night. The ball hit the mascot’s nose, and the child jokingly gave Albert CPR to “revive” him. Twitter/@FloridaGators