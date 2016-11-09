UF women’s basketball looking to rebound from postseason flop

0:43 Miami tight end/defensive end Stan Dobard Pause

1:43 Election Day by the numbers

1:36 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

1:56 Haslem says there's no bad blood between Heat and Dwyane Wade

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

1:14 Curbelo: I pledge to work to continue to change the culture in Washington

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine