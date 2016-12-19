Tulsa puts on offensive show to rout Central Michigan in Miami Beach Bowl

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception Pause

3:36 Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra talks injuries, progress Monday

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

1:35 La La Land

0:59 Deer busts into Gold's Gym

1:02 Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market (warning graphic content)

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

0:29 Surveillance video shows theft at Davie Sprint store

1:32 Cuban refugees arrive in Florida Keys