Photo gallery: Miami Beach Bowl: Tulsa vs. Central Michigan | Mon., Dec. 19, 2016

Central Michigan linebacker Nathan Ricketts tries to tackle Tulsa running back James Flanders as Flanders goes for extra yardage. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
On the left, Tulsa cornerback Kerwin Thomas, left, intercepts the pass intended for Central Michigan wide receiver Corey Willis. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa wide receiver Josh Atkinson, center, celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown in the first half. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa receiver Keevan Lucas, left, holds on to the ball in the end zone under defensive pressure of Central Michigan defensive back Otis Kearney. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa safety Jordan Mitchell, left, loses the tackle as Central Michigan running back Devon Spalding cuts quick towards down field. Dane Evans stretches his arm for additional yardage. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II, left, can't stop the end zone reception by Central Michigan wide receiver Corey Willis, right. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa's Josh Atkinson lifts is arms as teammates celebrate his touchdown. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa's Josh Atkinson, points skyward after getting a touch down as teammate Diamon Cannon, left, looks on. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery, second from right, and players look upward during a review of a play. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Central Michigan quarterback Zach Oakley is pressured by Kolton Shindela, 85, who leaps and makes contact with Oakley and was ejected. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa's head football coach, Philip Montgomery, left, reacts to the ejection of his player to referees. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans, right, stretches his arm for additional yardage. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa safety Jeremy Brady greets fans after the teams huge win against Central Michigan. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa teammates Jerry Uwaezuoke #99, second from the left, and Trevis Gipson #15, leap in the air as they celebrate defensive play. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa wide receiver Keenen Johnson, center, penetrates Central Michigan defense. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 during the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Marlins Park is converted to a football stadium as it hosted the Miami Beach Bowl. Tulsa played against Central Michigan on Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 in the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
