Nick Mingione led Kentucky to the NCAA Tournament super-regional round in his first season as head coach last year, but his Wildcats were denied a bid to the 2018 field.
Kentucky baseball team fails to qualify for NCAA Tournament field

Herald-Leader Staff Report

May 28, 2018 12:43 PM

The University of Kentucky baseball team was denied a bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

The Wildcats, who finished 34-22 overall and 13-17 in the Southeastern Conference, were a victim of their sub-.500 league record, Ray Tanner, the chairman of the tournament selection committee, said during the ESPNU broadcast revealing the bracket.

Ten teams from the SEC, including Texas A&M with an identical 13-17 conference record to Kentucky's but a 39-20 overall mark, were awarded spots in the tournament.

Louisville and Morehead State also claimed spots in the field.

