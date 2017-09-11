Another Florida college football game canceled because of Irma

Hundreds of hurricane relief vehicles and National Guard members are descending on the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando to help clean up after Irma.
The school’s football stadium will be used to stage recovery operations — making hosting a Saturday night game difficult.
So, the UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will not play this weekend.
On Monday, UCF announced its game with Georgia Tech was canceled after the two schools and their respective conferences “explored rescheduling options.”
According to the school, “several hundred National Guard members were expected to stage at the UCF campus starting Monday.”
The cancellation of the game is the second for the Knights because of the large storm.
The school previously called off its game against Memphis on Friday in anticipation for the storm — leaving the Knights with just 10 games left this season.
“We're honored to host the National Guard and play a part in helping our community and state recover from Irma,” UCF athletic director Danny White said in a release. “On behalf of our student-athletes, athletics staff and fans, I promise the Knights will do everything we can to assist in recovery efforts.”
UCF halted all school activities on Sept. 7 and say the school will not reopen until at least Thursday.
Over the weekend, Florida State and Miami rescheduled their game from this coming Saturday night until Oct. 7.
The Knights are 1-0 after beating FIU 61-17 on Aug. 31. FIU moved its game against Alcorn State from Miami to Birmingham, Alabama, this past weekend.
“We are in complete agreement with the decision,” said Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury, who spent three years in the same job at UCF.
“While we're disappointed for both teams' student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time. We wish them the very best in their recovery efforts and look forward to meeting on the gridiron down the road.”
Comments