UM safety Rayshawn Jenkins impresses on final day of NFL Scouting Combine

On the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine, safety Rayshawn Jenkins stood out among the former Miami Hurricanes defensive backs in Indianapolis.
Jenkins, who grew up in St. Petersburg and now lives and trains in Boca Raton, was the fastest Cane on Monday with a 4.51 result in the 40-yard dash. His 19 bench press reps were tied for second among safeties with two others, including teammate Jamal Carter. Jenkins’ 37-inch vertical jump was tied for fourth among safeties and his 10’6” broad jump was also fourth.
“What an experience! #ThankYouGod,’’ Jenkins posted on Twitter after he was done.
Last season, Jenkins had 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.
“It’s something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life,’’ Jenkins told the Miami Herald before he left for Indianapolis. “Everyone doesn’t get this opportunity. I won’t take it for granted.’’
What an experience! #ThankYouGod— Rayshawn Jenkins (@Jenks_26) March 6, 2017
Carter, who played in high school at Miami Southridge, ran the 40 in 4.64 and leaped 35 inches. His broad jump: 10’1’’.
Cornerback Corn Elder underwhelmed with his 4.55 40-yard dash. But he excelled on the field this season, with 76 tackles, three sacks, an interception, 12 pass breakups, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Comments