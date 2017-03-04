Hurricanes baseball beats Dartmouth thanks to ninth-inning balk

The University of Miami evened its series with visiting Dartmouth on a “balk-off” in the ninth inning Saturday night, as a wild ending to a 3-2 game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field set up a series rubber match.
Sophomore Romy Gonzalez, who opened the ninth with a single for the No. 17 Hurricanes (4-5) and advanced to second on a groundout, wound up on third base after a balk by Big Green righthander Patrick Peterson.
After an intentional walk to Christopher Barr set up a potential double play opportunity for Dartmouth, Peterson (0-1) balked again, scoring Gonzalez and sending Miami into celebration.
Sophomore Frankie Bartow (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first win of the season.
The two teams return to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field for the weekend rubber match Sunday afternoon. First pitch, slated for broadcast on ACC Network Extra and 560 WQAM, is set for 12 p.m.
Comments