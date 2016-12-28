Photo gallery: Russell Athletic Bowl: Miami Hurricanes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Wed., Dec. 28, 2016

Miami Hurricanes tight end Christopher Herndon IV (23) on a first down reception in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Kendrick Norton (7) and Miami Hurricanes linebacker Zach McCloud (53) sack West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Skyler Howard (3) in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (82) scores in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) and Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt before the start of the game as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) runs out for warm ups as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku (86) before the start of the game as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes running back Gus Edwards (7) as the goes through drills before the start of the game as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami fans show their support as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt and the Hurricanes rush the field as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) hands off to running back Gus Edwards (7) in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
A Miami fan shows his support as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando Wed., Dec. 28, 2016.
