Florida assistant said he guided this former FSU star to the NFL. Except, he didn't.

University of Florida defensive line coach Sal Sunseri tweeted a photograph detailing college football players Gators staff members coached that were selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.
There was one problem.
Not every player mentioned was someone Sunseri, who has coached for various college programs — including Florida State — coached.
Sunseri's claim was he coached Nnadi, Josh Sweat and Rick Leonard during his time with the Seminoles.
Kansas City Chiefs draft pick Derrick Nnadi, who starred at FSU, quickly shot down Sunseri's assertion, because Odell Haggins was his defensive line coach.
"Please don't do this .... you didn't coach me and you left before [Josh] Sweat got to FSU," Nnadi replied on Twitter.
Sunseri deleted the tweet, and tweeted the following: "Blessed to have had the opportunity in the recruitment of great players to every program I have coached. So happy for their success after moving on. Always love the players that's what it's about! #whosnext."
