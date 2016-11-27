Photo gallery: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators | Nov. 27, 2016

Florida State fans take selfies near the Seminole Unconquered statue outside Doak S. Campbell stadium before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Florida in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
Florida State's Tarvarus McFadden (4) tackles Florida's Lamical Perine (22) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker celebrates a sack during the second half against Florida in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016. Florida State won 33-13.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida State fullback Freddie Stevenson runs on the way to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida State fullback Freddie Stevenson dives into the end zone on a touchdown run during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
Florida quarterback Austin Appleby passes as Florida State's Trey Marshall rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi sacks Florida quarterback Austin Appleby during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
Florida State running back Dalvin Cook scores against Florida defensive back Quincy Wilson during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
Florida running back Lamical Perine catches a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
STEVEN CANNON
AP
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher disagrees with field judge Wayne Rundell during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida coach Jim McElwain reacts after a player was injured during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016. Florida State defeated Florida 33-13.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher and running back Dalvin Cook celebrate the team's 31-13 win over Florida in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, left, DeMarcus Walker, center, and Dalvin Cook celebrate with fans after Florida State defeated Florida 31-13 in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP
Florida State lineman Wilson Bell celebrates after Florida State defeated Florida 31-13 in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee on Nov. 26, 2016.
Mark Wallheiser
AP