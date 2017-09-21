Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart encouraged fans to give generously this week to disaster relief efforts.
UK athletics director condemns ‘offensive’ Hurricane Irma sign before Florida game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

September 21, 2017 2:02 PM

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart on Thursday condemned an offensive banner that has been floating around social media this week that references Hurricane Irma and the Florida football team.

“An insensitive and offensive sign has been making the rounds online this week. I want to be clear: That’s not us,” Barnhart said on Twitter on Thursday morning. “We will show the respect and care due our opponents and those affected by natural disasters.”

The banner, made in the style often seen draped from houses near campuses, says words to the effect: If Irma didn’t mess you up, the Cats will. The banner is shown laid out on someone’s floor. It is not clear who the source of the banner or the photo is.

The banner has been pointed to by a number of people online as vulgar and insensitive to the suffering inflicted by those in areas struck by Irma. It has been roundly condemned on social media.

Barnhart said donations will be accepted at Saturday’s game against Florida to help relief efforts.

“As we’ve planned all week, we’ll accept donations at concession stands for UK’s Emergency Assistance & Relief Fund. Please be generous,” he tweeted.

Kentucky hosts Florida at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

