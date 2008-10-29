Qualifications & Nomination Process

Qualifications
The Silver Knight Awards program is open to 12th-grade students in public, private and parochial schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with a minimum 3.2 unweighted GPA. Class rank and/or percentile are no longer required. Only students with this academic requirement in addition to strong records of service to their school and community should be nominated.
The essential qualification for a Silver Knight nominee is service. A Silver Knight is one whose record of service to the school and community best exemplifies an unselfish and continuous use of one’s talents in helping others. Service does not have to be related to a nominee’s category, but some achievements both in and out of the classroom must be related to the category.
Judges evaluate community service especially during the full high school career, 9th through 12th grades. Nominees are evaluated based on the following criteria: service, achievements, character, leadership and interview skills. Two major factors to be weighed are consistency and lasting impact of service. Other factors include independent thinking, creative problem solving, leadership in getting others involved, and perseverance in overcoming challenges. Most nominees will have a wide range of service activities.
Achievement in the school and community is another vital part of the Silver Knight profile, especially in qualifying a nominee for a specific category. Some achievements both in and out of the classroom must be related to the category. However, service does not have to be related to the category. In General Scholarship, a student must submit a complete high school transcript, including class rank or percentile, test scores such as SAT and ACT, Advanced Placement exams and first semester grades for 12th grade.
Nominations
A student wishing to become a Silver Knight nominee must apply through the school’s Silver Knight Coordinator appointed by the principal. The school’s Silver Knight Coordinator is encouraged to proactively seek qualified nominees, working with teachers, guidance counselors and parents in this effort. The coordinator is encouraged to also organize a committee to select nominees. Schools may nominate one student per category. Nominating students is the responsibility of each high school.
Upon nominee selection coordinators are required to enter the nominees into the website. Coordinators will be provided a username to complete the nomination and application process online.
Comments