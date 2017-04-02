Chile a steady, growing factor in Miami real estate

0:40 UM coach Mark Richt on Robert Burns Pause

3:27 Hassan Whiteside wins it for the Heat

0:28 Families of murder victims want same speedy investigations as in police shooting cases

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

1:20 Colombia: 154 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes