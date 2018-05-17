As punishment, an Oregon school district bullied LGTBTQ students to read the Bible.
As punishment, an Oregon school district bullied LGTBTQ students to read the Bible. Getty Images
As punishment, an Oregon school district bullied LGTBTQ students to read the Bible. Getty Images

Leonard Pitts Jr

Oregon school district forced LGTBTQ students to read the Bible - how Christian

May 17, 2018 06:53 PM

Today, we will discuss one of the most pressing threats to American Christianity. Meaning, of course, American Christians.

Yes, that’s an overly broad statement. All those Christians whose faith requires them to live the Good News, to feed the hungry, to house the homeless, speak for the voiceless and welcome the stranger, surely do not threaten the faith. To the contrary, they empower it. They are what Christianity is supposed to be.

But we’re here to contend with what Christianity too often is. Having seen putative Christians excuse the liar, rationalize the alleged pedophile, justify the sexual assaulter and cheer as walls are raised against the most vulnerable, it’s obvious that many of those who claim that name embody a niggardly, cowardly, selfish and situational “faith” that has little to do with Jesus.

Exhibit A: North Bend High School in rural southern Oregon. As detailed by The New York Times and CNN.com, two state reports completed in March and publicized just a few days ago paint the school as a torture chamber for LGBTQ students.

We’re talking kids pelted with food and homophobic slurs and a teacher telling two girls it was “disgusting” for them to kiss. One girl said she was hit in the head with a skateboard by a student who punctuated the assault with anti-gay insults. When she complained to a school official, the woman was dismissive, telling her that her sexuality violated the official’s religious beliefs.

And, when LGBTQ kids ran afoul of school officials, they were given a punishment designed specifically for them. They were forced to read the Bible.

A hearing has been set for this week to resolve the issue. For the record, the school board disputes many of the charges. The superintendent told the Times the Bible was used as punishment only once.

Ahem.

Let us put aside the constitutional imbecility of forcing a child to read the Bible - at all. Nor will we ponder what it says about how you see your faith when you regard its holy book as a punishment. Matthew Vines, a gay Christian and activist, does a good job of refuting the “clobber quotes” - places in the Bible often interpreted as condemning homosexuality - in “The Gay Debate: The Bible and Homosexuality,” a video easily findable online, and in his book, “God and the Gay Christian,” so we have no need to go there.

Instead, let’s go to Matthew 25:40, where Jesus reminds his followers that “whatever you did unto the least of these...you have done it also unto me.” It’s a familiar admonition, often quoted but seldom, it seems, taken seriously by many of us who call ourselves Christians.

Yet if divinity identifies with “the least of these,” that means, does it not, that God is in the homeless man begging change at the off ramp, the immigrant slogging north across the unforgiving desert, and, yes, the lesbian whacked by a skateboard. Unfortunately, faith has become for many people a license to do what is easy - demonize the Other - rather than an obligation to do what is hard: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Small wonder millions of people tell pollsters they’ve given up on organized religion - not the search for spiritual meaning, you understand, but “religion.” In modeling bigotry, intimidation and violence, and calling it faith, these “Christians” in Oregon give them no reason to reconsider. Indeed, they slander what they claim to hold sacred. Christianity, after all, is the struggle to be like Christ, who famously welcomed the foreigner, the outsider, the outcast.

But then, he didn’t go to school in Oregon. They don’t tolerate that stuff at North Bend.

  Comments  

About Leonard Pitts Jr

Leonard Pitts Jr

@LeonardPittsJr1

Leonard Pitts Jr. won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2004. He is the author of the novels, Grant Park, Freeman, and Before I Forget. His column runs every Sunday and Wednesday. Forward From This Moment, a collection of his columns, was released in 2009.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he wrote a column on the terrorist attacks that received a huge response from readers who deluged him with more than 26,000 e-mails. It was posted on the Internet, chain-letter style. Read the column and others on the topic of September 11.

You can also read Pitts' series, What Works?, a series of columns about programs anywhere in the country that show results in improving the lives of black children.

Leonard also wrote the 2008 series I Am A Man, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

Email Leonard at lpitts@MiamiHerald.com or visit his website at www.leonardpittsjr.com

Leonard's Reading list

The Black List: Suggested Readings in African-American History

I am often asked by readers interested in gaining a better basic understanding of racial issues and/or African-American history if I will compile a reading list for them. These 16 books represent my best effort to do so.

Read the list

Herald Books

Racism in America