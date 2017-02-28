Toshiba won’t be building FPL’s nuclear reactors. Customers should not have to keep paying.

0:20 Police search for second suspect in shooting outside NW Miami-Dade store Pause

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

0:27 Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:57 Kenny Stills talks dropping pass against Seattle

1:39 Kenny Stills talks about why he decided to take a knee during the national anthem