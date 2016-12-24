Here’s why Obama should broaden TPS for Haitians

2:05 Fans say goodbye as Jose Fernandez funeral procession leaves Marlins Park Pause

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

0:58 Heat honor Shaq by retiring his jersey during halftime ceremony

7:30 Plundering a small town

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:54 Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch