Cuba and the United Nations Universal Human Rights Declaration

2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man Pause

1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

0:58 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on seeing Chris Bosh in Mexico City

2:13 Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges

0:15 Chris Bosh reunites with the Miami Heat in Mexico City

1:03 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra weighs in on NBA future in Mexico

0:28 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra nearly misses team bus in Mexico City

0:05 Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey

2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man