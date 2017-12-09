Letters to the Editor

December 9, 2017 6:59 PM

Cuba and the United Nations Universal Human Rights Declaration

Although many Americans have forgotten or are unaware of the 69th anniversary today of the signing of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it has special meaning to me; my father, Guy Pérez-Cisneros y Bonnel, and Ernesto Díhigo were the delegates from the Republic of Cuba, which for a small country, played an importunate role in launching and crafting the declaration.

My late father believed that the declaration is the fruit of the great efforts of our civilization and human progress, a unique moment in which humanity came of age in its civic education; that it is also a source of inspiration for the formation of today’s citizens, and not cause for divisions among them.

Under the leadership of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Cuba had the distinction of being the country that proposed the finished declaration be put up for its final UN vote on Dec. 10, 1948. Hard to believe now but Cuba was once a leader when it came to human rights.

And it is important to note that nine initiatives proposed in 1945’s Cuba became part of the final declaration, and that Cuba was the country that entrusted the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations in San Francisco to prepare the declaration as early as 1946.

The third preamble of the declaration is a copy of one of the articles of the famed 1940 Cuban Constitution, and Cuba had the initiative to include in the declaration the right to honor one’s human rights and reputation, as well as protect citizens against arbitrary government interference in their private lives.

Cuba presented the first amendment to the draft declaration which was accepted, adding the right of citizens of any member country to follow the vocation they choose.

Cuba presented a second amendment which was also accepted — the right of every worker to receive an equitable and satisfactory payment for their work.

So on this day, I remember my father and the rights of all humans across the world.

Pablo Pérez-Cisneros Barreto,

Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Pause
Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on seeing Chris Bosh in Mexico City 0:58

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on seeing Chris Bosh in Mexico City

Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges 2:13

Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges

Chris Bosh reunites with the Miami Heat in Mexico City 0:15

Chris Bosh reunites with the Miami Heat in Mexico City

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra weighs in on NBA future in Mexico 1:03

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra weighs in on NBA future in Mexico

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra nearly misses team bus in Mexico City 0:28

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra nearly misses team bus in Mexico City

Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 0:05

Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 0:53

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

  • Miami Heat's Justise Winslow after his hot shooting night in Mexico City

    Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks about his hot shooting night in Mexico City on Dec. 9, 2017

Miami Heat's Justise Winslow after his hot shooting night in Mexico City

View more video

Letters to the Editor