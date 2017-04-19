Trump’s hypocrisy

The Chinese government gave provisional approval to Ivanka Trump’s company for at least two trademarks on April 6, the same day she dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago. Just a couple of months ago, The Trump Organization got preliminary approval for 35 trademarks including mining, construction, and hospitality.
Chinese workers make $100 per week making Ivanka’s shoes. Then, she sells them for at least $100 per pair. The United States has a trade deficit with China of $500 billion. On April 18, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to implement “Buy American, Hire American First,” his highest priority to encourage manufacturing and purchase of American-made products.
So, the president and his daughter are promoting policies that are contradicted by their personal business practices. My question to Trump supporters is, Does this obvious hypocrisy and conflict of interest not bother you?
Kenneth Karger, Kendall
