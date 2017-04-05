Republican legacy

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes and the Republican Congress will never investigate President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.
The Texas Republican Legislature never sanctioned state Attorney General Greg Abbott after he accepted $35,000 from Trump and refused to investigate Trump University. The Florida Republican Legislature has given its imprimatur for Florida’s Attorney General Pam Bondi, who solicited a $25,000 bribe from Trump before deciding not to investigate Trump University.
Now that Trump has been forced to pay $25 million in partial damages for the fraud he committed with Trump University, the only winners are Abbott, who today is the governor of Texas, and Bondi, who is still the attorney general of Florida.
The GOP is the party of coverups and obstruction of justice — the Nixon legacy.
James L. Wilson, Plantation
Comments