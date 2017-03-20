Where’s Marco?

Sen. Marco Rubio is in hiding. Florida stands to lose more than many other states if Trumpcare is adopted, and Floridians have no idea where our U.S. senator stands on this crucial issue.
Several weeks ago, representing a group of about 50 people, I sent a letter to the senator’s office requesting a meeting. The letter was ignored. I sent another letter that also was ignored. This is unacceptable from an elected official.
Consequently, our group, Team Preserve America, is sponsoring a “Where Is Marco?” rally just after noon Friday, March 24 at the Braman car dealership at 2020 Biscayne Blvd., in downtown Miami. Norman Braman gave millions to Rubio in his failed bid for the presidency and remains one of his chief financial supporters. That makes Braman a player. We hope that Braman can convince Rubio to come out of hiding and meet with his constituents.
It is regrettable that citizens have to do this in order to be heard by their representatives in Washington. America is at a dangerous crossroad. Those who are concerned, if not scared, should do more than complain. Get up and do something!
Marvin Dunn, Palmetto Bay
