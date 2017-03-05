During the 2016 campaign, candidate Donald Trump was never asked what he thought of online gambling, which is currently banned in most states. Perhaps journalists presumed that a casino builder would be in favor of it. Yet now, as president, Mr Trump must face the issue. Both the Supreme Court and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, could soon decide on the future of the bans.
As many countries and some states have learned, online gambling comes with social costs that outweigh the tax revenues. Gambling enterprises, including state lotteries, prey on the poor, the young, and those prone to addiction. President Trump may not see it that way, given his past in the casino market. But his attorney general, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, have alternative views.
Most of all, if the president wants to restore vitality and innovation to the economy, he should emphasize hard work and talent over a belief in a vague, deified notion of luck. His own work record shows he does not leave things to chance. Why then, as president, would he want to promote gambling?
Sidney Robinson, Redland
