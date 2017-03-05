Give Trump a chance

I never realized that there is such hate in this world for a man who wants to make America great again. So many letters say that President Trump is filled with hate against just about everything and everyone.
However, those letter writers, and columnists like Leonard Pitts, are the ones who are filled with hate.
Trump is president and will remain so. Nothing will be found that will lead to impeachment. Everyone gets hurt if one blocks or fights everything he proposes. At least listen before mounting the “resistance.”
Trump is reaching out to Democrats far more than President Obama ever did with the Republicans.
Howard Wallach, Miami
