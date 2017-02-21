Putnam’s sweetener

The Feb. 19 letter “Putnam has helped natural Florida” would lead one to believe that Florida’s agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, is a staunch environmentalist. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Gov. Scott and Putnam, through their hand-picked and appointed members of the South Florida Water Management District, have stymied efforts, approved by more than 200 environmental scientists, to buy land from Big Sugar to build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. This would alleviate some of the huge discharges of algae-ridden lake water east and west through the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers. These discharges have had devastating effects on the estuaries on the east and west coasts.
Also, the reservoir will help provide fresh water to the Everglades and Florida Bay, where it is badly needed. Florida Bay is devastated with algae blooms and grass die-offs. The reason for his opposition to the plan is money, which he and his Legislature buddies receive from Big Sugar. Putnam plans to run for governor and will need funding.
To say that Putnam is an environmentalist is wrong. The recent letter was simply to portray him as what he is not.
Lloyd Wruble, Palmetto Bay
