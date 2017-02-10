Affordable healthcare a must in Florida

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug Pause

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:03 First look at World War II shipwrecks off North Carolina coast