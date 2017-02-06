Judge Gorsuch supremely qualified for high court

In business, people come together, certainly with their own objectives in mind, to make a deal. The goal is to arrive at a win-win where everyone leaves happy. Politics, on the other hand, too often is a game to make the other side lose at any cost.
We should demand better. The men and women who were elected to represent their districts and states have a duty to actually represent them. Working to obstruct progress at any price is why people hate politics and a large part of why voters elected President Trump to make major changes.
He has made some great appointments, and one of the greatest is his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. I believe this appointment follows my own standard for appointing judges here in Florida: Choose someone who wants to interpret the law, not write it.
Judge Gorsuch has served honorably on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit since being appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006. He has a long track record underscoring his philosophy that judges are called to uphold and interpret the law, not bend it to their personal opinions or the prevailing thought of the time. He will no doubt carry on the legacy of Justice Antonin Scalia.
When Judge Gorsuch was appointed to the Tenth Circuit, the Senate approved him unanimously. No one objected. In business, this sort of appointment is what we would call a no-brainer. He has a solid track record of judicial philosophy and is a federalist who respects state rights.
Future Supreme Court battle will shape our lives as American citizens. And, while many in the Senate seem to take delight in challenging President Trump’s appointments for no reason of any discernable value to their constituents, that should not be done for Judge Gorsuch. Let’s stop playing games in Washington. Let’s get something done.
Rick Scott, governor, state of Florida
