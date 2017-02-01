Letters to the Editor

February 1, 2017 7:04 PM

Protesters maligned

A spokesman for Senator Marco Rubio characterized the people who were demonstrating outside Rubio’s Doral office Tuesday as a group of left-wing, paid protesters.

As a long time Democrat, I take great offense to his politically-charged comment that is 100 percent untrue.

We were a group of Democrats peacefully expressing our concern with the selection of cabinet members and the policies of the POTUS about immigration. We were not protesting against Senator Rubio.

I do not understand why he would malign a group of citizens requesting his support.

I am baffled by his disrespect.

Loren Foutz,

Davie

