Protesters maligned

A spokesman for Senator Marco Rubio characterized the people who were demonstrating outside Rubio’s Doral office Tuesday as a group of left-wing, paid protesters.
As a long time Democrat, I take great offense to his politically-charged comment that is 100 percent untrue.
We were a group of Democrats peacefully expressing our concern with the selection of cabinet members and the policies of the POTUS about immigration. We were not protesting against Senator Rubio.
I do not understand why he would malign a group of citizens requesting his support.
I am baffled by his disrespect.
Loren Foutz,
Davie
