Targeting employees

Donald Trump and the GOP plan to target federal workers’ benefits and job security.
Trump and the GOP want “a green light to fire poor performers.”
The answer is simple and fair: Require all federal employees to take yearly tests related to their job duties.
Failure to pass these tests after a number of attempts would result in termination, regardless of the number of years in service.
Over a period of time, this would streamline our government in the survival-of-the-fittest mode.
Some sacrifices must be made by a few for the greater good of all. Go on, Mr. Trump, make America great, again.
Clyde Cates Jr.,
Key Largo
