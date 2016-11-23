Stun the owner

Re the Nov. 19 story “Keys woman jailed after she used stun gun on barking dog, police say:”
I can’t say that I completely blame her. There’s nothing worse than having a neighbor with a barking dog living next to you who will let it bark for hours on end, day in and day out. It can really drive you to the brink of insanity.
I’ve lived the nightmare. Having said that, it’s too bad she zapped the dog. It was just doing what dogs do. She should have zapped the owner.
David Pesek,
Summerfield
Comments