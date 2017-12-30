Make our community’s challenges personal challenges

Of course we wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous new year. Cliched, yes, but sincere.
But we’re going to expand that wish list. In 2018, and with apologies to Superman, we’re looking for truth, justice and the American way, or at least their return. This year, we strayed far off course in this regard. Navigating our way back is in our own best interest, nationally, across this great state and, of course, locally. And that’s where we hope the journey of 2018 begins, with South Floridians taking on the task of restoring our way of life.
It won’t be easy, but no task worth doing is.
Truth
We’ll be blunt: President Trump lies. He is neither the first nor the last politician to do so. However, he lies constantly, prodigiously, relentlessly, with little repercussion to him. As for the rest of us, however, this proclivity has been to the detriment of the office he holds and Americans’ ability to at least disagree with each other based on facts, not alternative facts. Our fear? That other politicians will adopt this horrendous winning strategy in the 2018 high-stake elections. Our hope? Floridians will pay rapt attention to what candidates, not matter their party, tell them to believe. That they will call out wannabe officials on their spin, their attempts to divide. Make sure they play it straight, so that we as voters make the best decisions.
Justice
Work for it, in your life and in the lives of others. For instance, if you treasure the right to vote, help others in greater Miami understand that their votes are their voices. Local do-gooders Lisa Austin, Christina Bracken and Joanne Talischi are here to help.
They are the founders of GoVoteMiami, a nonpartisan initiative to educate and register people across the political spectrum to ensure those voices are heard at the polls. In March, they will kick-start 500 get-ready-to-vote events, countywide, at places of worship, parks, festivals, community centers, you name it. It’s a responsible way to push back against the kinds of voter-suppression efforts that we only see in dictatorships — mostly. Learn how you or your organization can participate at info@govotemiami.com.
The American Way
It’s simple: Be nice, be kind. Share. Engage. Give respect — you’ll get it back. Ask for help. In this community, you’ll receive it. The contributions to the Herald’s Wish Book campaign are proof. So is the record-breaking $10.1 million raised on Give Miami Day in November. It’s a new year. Care enough to make it a good one for all.
