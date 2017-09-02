A rescue team that includes members from Miami-Dade County helps a man who was stranded in his home in Houston.
A rescue team that includes members from Miami-Dade County helps a man who was stranded in his home in Houston. Eric Baum Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
A rescue team that includes members from Miami-Dade County helps a man who was stranded in his home in Houston. Eric Baum Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Editorials

Salute the people working on our behalf

Miami Herald Editorial Board

September 02, 2017 4:04 PM

They aren’t doing it for the glory, that’s for sure. They’re here to help. Which is why, this Labor Day weekend, we want to give these locals working for the greater good the recognition they deserve.

To the rescue

As thousands upon thousands of people were sloshing their way out of hurricane-devastated Houston, elite rescue teams from Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami were prepping to charge in. These men and women are well-trained for the urban search and rescue missions, and when they are needed they respond without hesitation. The work is physically taxing, mentally draining — and they put their lives at risk to save others. We salute them.

‘For free’

It was something short of the parable of the loaves and the fishes, but not by much.

All that Food Network chef Ingrid Hoffman needed was food to donate to culinary compatriot, BBQ master Ronnie Killen, to help him feed Houston’s bereft multitudes. One friend, Susan Keister, whose husband runs Aircraft Transport Services, provided a plane — “for free,” as Hoffman had implored. Another pal, Maria Elena Ibañez, head of El Latino Foods, came through with 1,800 pounds of food with which to fill it — again, for free.

These three generous women are part of the growing South Florida army of residents who are pitching in — donating clothing, writing checks — to help Houstonians recover from the ravages of Hurricane Harvey. Hats off to them all.

Hollywood history

If life in the United States failed to evolve, as Americans gained more perspective and knowledge we’d still be manacling miscreants to stocks in the public square, making cars without seatbelts and smoking in our office cubicles.

The push and pull of politics and ideology can make that evolution more difficult, which is why we applaud the Hollywood City Commission for eliminating the city’s insult to some African-American residents, and not compounding the injury already suffered. Wednesday, commissioners agreed to change the street names honoring Confederate generals, whose time, like smoking in the office, has come and, thankfully, gone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

MPO Chair Commissioner Jean Monestime talks with the Miami Herald editorial board

MPO Chair Commissioner Jean Monestime talks with the Miami Herald editorial board 0:53

MPO Chair Commissioner Jean Monestime talks with the Miami Herald editorial board
Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies 2:37

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies
Hurricane Irma moving west 0:33

Hurricane Irma moving west

View More Video