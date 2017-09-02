Salute the people working on our behalf

They aren’t doing it for the glory, that’s for sure. They’re here to help. Which is why, this Labor Day weekend, we want to give these locals working for the greater good the recognition they deserve.
To the rescue
As thousands upon thousands of people were sloshing their way out of hurricane-devastated Houston, elite rescue teams from Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami were prepping to charge in. These men and women are well-trained for the urban search and rescue missions, and when they are needed they respond without hesitation. The work is physically taxing, mentally draining — and they put their lives at risk to save others. We salute them.
‘For free’
It was something short of the parable of the loaves and the fishes, but not by much.
All that Food Network chef Ingrid Hoffman needed was food to donate to culinary compatriot, BBQ master Ronnie Killen, to help him feed Houston’s bereft multitudes. One friend, Susan Keister, whose husband runs Aircraft Transport Services, provided a plane — “for free,” as Hoffman had implored. Another pal, Maria Elena Ibañez, head of El Latino Foods, came through with 1,800 pounds of food with which to fill it — again, for free.
These three generous women are part of the growing South Florida army of residents who are pitching in — donating clothing, writing checks — to help Houstonians recover from the ravages of Hurricane Harvey. Hats off to them all.
Hollywood history
If life in the United States failed to evolve, as Americans gained more perspective and knowledge we’d still be manacling miscreants to stocks in the public square, making cars without seatbelts and smoking in our office cubicles.
The push and pull of politics and ideology can make that evolution more difficult, which is why we applaud the Hollywood City Commission for eliminating the city’s insult to some African-American residents, and not compounding the injury already suffered. Wednesday, commissioners agreed to change the street names honoring Confederate generals, whose time, like smoking in the office, has come and, thankfully, gone.
