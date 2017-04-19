Plug in — and connect at 4:30 p.m. today

Connect Miami is about to launch. Take off with us!
Join us at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, on Miami Herald’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/miamiherald/) for a live discussion about Connect Miami, a community-led initiative that will challenge Miami-Dade residents to better understand and respect each other.
Leaders from The Children’s Trust, MCCJ, The Miami Foundation, Miami Herald, and United Way of Miami-Dade will discuss why they came together, with dozens of local organizations, to help people step outside their comfort zones, build new relationships and promote kindness and empathy.
Connect Miami will officially launch with 10 Days of Connection from May 22-31, 2017, where everyone across Miami-Dade is encouraged take the challenge to connect with others who are not like them, host or attend connection experiences and join the conversation on social media using #ConnectMiami305. Free resources and a full calendar of events are available at http://connectmiami.org.
Join the conversation.
