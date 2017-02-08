‘Nevertheless, she persisted’

Since President Trump could resurrect Frederick Douglass, Sen. Elizabeth Warren must have figured she could breathe life into the words of Coretta Scott King. Turns out, she couldn’t, at least not on the Senate floor where, Tuesday, she attempted to read King’s letter from 1986, imploring the Senate not to make Jeff Sessions, then a U.S. attorney, a federal judge. It made an impression on Democrats and Republicans alike, and Sessions was rejected.
This time, Republicans, employing a rarely used tactic, rebuked Warren and shut her down, pouting that she said things that made Sessions look bad — even though he’s done a good job of that himself.
For the record, King was decrying Sessions’ politically motivated attempts at the time to deny African Americans the right to vote. That should be cause enough to reject him again. But, of course, he stands on the cusp of acquiring the keys to this country’s constitutional kingdom as Trump’s nominee to be U.S. attorney general. Also for the record, Sen. Marco Rubio voted to muzzle his Democratic colleague. What an embarrassment.
Warren, shut up, but not shut out, read the letter anyway — on Facebook Live. Here’s the video. Listen and learn, then ask yourself: “Who really was worthy of rebuke?”
