Floridians’ tax dollars at work — but not for them

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000 Pause

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

2:05 Haitian earthquake memorial service

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

0:40 Dolphins WR Landry prepares for playoffs