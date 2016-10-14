The Miami Herald recommends Hillary Clinton for president of the United States

2:44 Carol City tops Miami Norland 16-6 Pause

1:00 International Space Station captures view of Hurricane Nicole

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

8:33 Michelle Obama attacks Trump: "This is not how someone who wants to be president behaves"

1:47 Michelle Obama says she can’t stop thinking about Donald Trump 'bragging about sexually assaulting women'

2:07 No. 16 Sasha Barkov honors Jose Fernandez with game-winning goal

0:41 Panthers owner wants to win the Stanley Cup this year

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

2:40 Florida AD talks about rescheduling of LSU game

0:38 Florida Panthers take ice for warm-ups wearing Jose Fernandez jerseys