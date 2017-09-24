Trump’s NFL tirade shows the nation who he really is: A white supremacist

More Videos 1:03 Solar eclipse Pause 1:07 Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game 1:27 NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico 0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 3:45 Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 0:11 Miami's likely next mayor poses next to a campaign ad during Hurricane Irma 0:47 The Key Largo bay appears as though it was gulped up by Hurricane Irma 0:41 Cudjoe Key residents recount horror of Hurricane Irma 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy