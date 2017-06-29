Do we still believe in free speech? Only until we disagree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:57 Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan Pause 1:11 Miami Herald Editorial Board hosts ice cream social with Dave Barry 1:03 Hillary Clinton takes on Trump administration, rebukes Spicer during California speech 1:55 Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil 1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime 5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'" 4:16 Miami poet Richard Blanco's tribute to Orlando: 'One Pulse — One Poem' 1:47 Getting into trouble with editorial cartoonists at Tooning Into Election 2016 57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre 7:29 Video: Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the budget, transportation and legalization of Uber Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy

