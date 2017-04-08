Opinion

April 8, 2017

Here are some O’ Miami poems from elementary students

Miami Herald

When I Was Younger

By: Markayla Clark, Holmes Elementary, Grade 4

When I was younger

I had to have surgery

on my chest.

My chest was so open

that you could see

my bone. My chest was

open because I was born

like that. My chest was

so open that I couldn’t

breath. It felt like the earth

was running out of oxygen.

Until I had my surgery,

I couldn’t play with nothing

or say nothing.

I wish I could tell you

that I am beautiful

on the inside. I am

incredibly smart.

 

How I Love the Ocean

By: Antwain Easterling, Poinciana Park Elementary, Grade 3

I love the way the waves move

back and forth like a swing.

I love the way the ocean

suits my shoes.

I love the way the ocean can take care

of my favorite animals, like whales and fish.

I love the way the ocean is salted,

just don’t drink it.

I love the way my arms

move so fast in the water.

My Hair

By: Jaymee Cabrera, Poinciana Park Elementary, Grade 3

My hair is like the shadows

in the dark.

My hair feels soft like a bunny.

My hair flows in the wind

like flags.

My hair is short like a bear’s.

I wish you could feel my hair,

it feels so soft. I wish

you could have it.

 

Dog Almost Ate Me

By: Danyelle Daniels, Poinciana Park Elementary, Grade 3

I remember when my dad moved out

of my house. I was sad.

I remember when I thought

I could speak to animals.

I remember when my brother was born,

I sang to make him sleep.

I remember when my dad was playing

and he put me on top of a gate.

Then I fell. When I fell

I saw a dog. I ran for my life.

Then my dad got me. He picked me up.

Then we went home.

 

Because

A Collaborative Poem by 4th Graders at Poinciana Park Elementary

Because there was a gun my dad lost his life.

Because there was a gun people died and its trouble in your heart.

It’s so hard to get through.

Because there was a gun people want to shoot each other.

Because there was a gun we cannot have a good life.

Because there was a gun my cousin died.

Her name was Aniya. She was three years old.

Because there was a gun people cry and cry.

So put the gun down.

Please.

Put the gun down.

 

Gunshots

By: Anonymous, Poinciana Park Elementary, Grade 4

I hear guns every time

in my neighborhood. Sometimes

I hear it. Sometimes I don’t.

But I do not like it.

I felt scared hearing those gunshots.

I wish you knew what it feels like

hearing those gunshots.

This is what it feels like

there at my front door, knocking,

waiting for me to answer it.

 

Halloween

By: Angela Colonne, Poinciana Park Elementary, Grade 4

I remember when it was Halloween.

I heard a gunshot while people were trick-

or-treating. And I heard that there was a clown

with a gun. I felt sad and scared.

I wish you knew what to do.

I felt like my heart

was going to pump out of my chest.

 

Slavery Days

By: Turan Young, Orchard Villa Elementary School, Grade 4

My aunty has cotton, it feels like soft

clouds. It feels like I’m on a cloud

and feels like marshmallows. It is white,

fluffy, chewy. And when I smell it, it smells

like the grass where they pick the

cotton.

 

Dear scrambled eggs,

By: Thomas Brashears, Orchard Villa Elementary School, Grade 4

One day I will take you on a trip

To my stomach with my acid.

Sometimes you are yellow, white

and brown, and you taste very good.

When you first talked to me, I asked,

“Why are you talking to me?”

and you said, “God blessed me with

a mouth like you.” And then he said,

“Just eat me, I know you want to.”

 

Where I Live

By: Francklin Fontaine, Orchard Villa Elementary School, Grade 5

My heart is an empty house.

Yesterday, it was

dark.

Yesterday it was black.

Tomorrow it

will be a full

house. It will be

red.

My heart.

O, Miami’s Sunroom Poetry in Schools program offers writing classes to third and fourth graders at Poinciana Park Elementary, Orchard Villa Elementary, and Holmes Elementary in Liberty City. Through writing poems, students develop a love for writing and reading while also developing their own creative expression.

