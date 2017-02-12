Why does the United States still let 12-year-old girls get married?

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day Pause

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

3:50 Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to the end of the Heat's 13-game win streak

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys