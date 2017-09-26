Weird

September 26, 2017 5:49 PM

Smoothie customer labeled ‘black chick’ on receipt wants answers — and respect

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

We’ve all been to a popular coffee shop where we give our name, say it’s “Howard,” and the barista scrawls “Harold” on the cup. There, our latte sits and chills on the pickup counter as the nonexistent “Harold” keeps hearing his name on the intercom.

But a Gainesville woman’s name wasn’t misidentified at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Archer Road in the college town. Rather, her name wasn’t used at all. The employee who asked for her name while taking her order typed “black chick” on her receipt on Monday.

Cassandra Peoples is not happy.

“When I saw black chick where the name was supposed to be, I’m like, ‘I know I told them Cassandra,’” Peoples told CBS 4 Gainesville.

Peoples posted the receipt on her Facebook page and a friend reposted it to the public Facebook group, Gainesville Word of Mouth, a forum for Gainesville residents that has nearly 12,000 members. The posts have since been deleted.

The Independent Florida Alligator reported that Julie Bartz, the general manager of the Tropical Smoothie branch, posted she had fired the employee. A spokesperson for the company reiterated that the employee was fired within hours after the gaffe went public and sent an apologetic statement to the University of Florida student paper.

“This type of conduct clearly does not reflect the values of our brand or our commitment to creating a welcoming environment at each and every location,” the company’s statement read.

On Tuesday, Bartz told the Miami Herald that she’s “getting used to the phone” given the number of media calls the incident generated. She would not confirm the firing. “I cannot say anything.” Instead, she referred callers to the corporate office. No response.

Peoples noticed the reference on the receipt after she’d left the store. She said she tried to call the corporate office but only got voicemail.

“I’ve never experienced anything disrespectful like that before,” she told CBS 4 Gainesville. “I wouldn’t say it’s racist, it’s just disrespectful. I mean I want some answers.”

She added she wanted to be referred to as Cassandra. “My birth name. Not a black chick.”

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

Related content

Weird

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra 0:41

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra

Pause
Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights 0:57

Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland 2:07

Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets' 1:35

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets'

Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets 1:47

Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets

Miami Dolphins players comment on their protest before the Jets game 3:34

Miami Dolphins players comment on their protest before the Jets game

Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game 1:07

Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 3:18

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

View more video

Weird