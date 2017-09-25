This is what it’s like to fly out of the San Juan airport after Hurricane Maria

More Videos 1:27 NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico Pause 0:56 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 1:31 'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria 1:23 Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:29 Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei and photojournalist Carl Juste boaraded one of the earliest flights out of San Juan flying back to Miami on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Mazzei recaps her reporting since Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei and photojournalist Carl Juste boaraded one of the earliest flights out of San Juan flying back to Miami on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Mazzei recaps her reporting since Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei and photojournalist Carl Juste boaraded one of the earliest flights out of San Juan flying back to Miami on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Mazzei recaps her reporting since Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com