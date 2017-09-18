US warns would-be Cuba travelers: Consider the risks following Hurricane Irma

A vehicle lies embedded in the shattered Anti Imperialist Tribune building, after it was flung there by the force of Hurricane Irma, just a few meters from the United States Embassy building , in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10 2017. Powerful waves and storm surge from Hurricane Irma topped Havana's iconic Malecon seawall and left thousands of homes, businesses and hotels swamped, even as the storm moved away from the island. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) RAMON ESPINOSA ASSOCIATED PRESS