Get out your chargers and TVs (if you have power). Cell, cable service returning.

Those whose noses haven’t been pointing toward their cell phones since Hurricane Irma struck, might be headed back in that direction soon enough.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported Saturday that the percentage of cell sites out of service in Florida was 5.8, down from 8.5 percent Friday.
Monroe County, including the Florida Keys, still led South Florida with 23.1 percent of its 108 cell sites out of service.
Miami-Dade was next, with 160 of its 1,434 cell sites still down — 11.2 percent.
Palm Beach County had 70 of its 727 cell sites down — 9.6 percent.
And Broward had 84 of its 924 cell sites down — 9.1 percent.
The FCC also reported that at least 1,308,186 subscribers of various cable systems still didn’t have service Saturday, down from at least 1,691,484 in the areas of Florida that were affected by the storm.
“As has been the case since the storm has passed,” said Comcast spokesperson Mindy Kramer, “we have facilities in Broward and in Miami-Dade that remain on generator and waiting for commercial power to be restored to them. We have brought in Comcast teams from Indiana and from Michigan who have been working over the past few days on restoring our lines. This has helped us restore service to another nearly 79,000 customers in South Florida over the past 24 hours. Our teams have also repaired nearly 12,000 downed drops — lines that connect from the pole to the home.
“Clearly, that indicates the damage caused by Hurricane Irma was tremendous.’’
Kramer added that Comcast teams “have been able to restore connectivity to our hubs in Marathon and in Key West,” but that Comcast continues to see pocket outages in South Florida neighborhoods, which “in many cases require our teams to bring in portable generators to power our network due to the lack of commercial power. To give you an idea of the scope of the restoration, we have already used a few hundred thousand feet of brand new cable lines needed to replace the damaged lines.’’
Sprint spokesperson Roni Singleton said that about 85 percent of its sites in Florida are now operable. “We’re making really good progress,’’ she said.
AT&T spokesperson Kelly Starling reported that its “wireless service in Florida is performing at 98 percent of normal’’ and that “portable cell sites are not in use” in the Keys anymore “because we have restored service in the Florida Keys.”
Verizon, according to spokesperson Kate Jay, has network engineers “working around the clock and will continue to do so until the remaining 3 percent [of facilities in Florida] are back as well.”
Atlantic Broadband crews, said representative Diane Carragher, have been posting updates regularly to their Facebook page and website (atlanticbb.com).
