State eases some roof rebuilding regulations

It just got easier to hire a contractor to replace your roof that was blown away in Hurricane Irma.
John Zachem, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, issued an order Friday allowing the suspension of certain regulations in the 37 counties listed in FEMA’s Disaster Declaration, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe. He declared it necessary “to suspend burdensome regulations and provide the resources needed during this difficult time to help quickly repair and rebuild.”
Zachem also waived all department fees for occupational or professional businesses that must relocate or reopen because of damage caused by Irma.
Roofing work need not be subcontracted from a certified or registered contractor to repair or install flat roofs or roofs made of wood shakes, asphalt, fiberglass shingles, tiles or metal, the declaration said.
Gov. Rick Scott’s office said in a news release it also means that licensed general, building, and residential contractors can perform roofing repair and installation. Also that local governments can issue local and specialty contracting licenses for individuals and businesses that are already licensed in jurisdictions throughout Florida so they can perform roofing repair and installation in impacted areas.
“Florida’s high building standards and safety requirements will not be affected,” Scott’s office said in announcing the waivers.
A copy of the press release is available here.
