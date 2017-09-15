Swim advisory lifted at several beaches. Check where it’s safe to swim

A swimming advisory was lifted at most Miami-Dade public beaches Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade.
Water quality was tested and results showed that the water is OK to swim in.
The only beaches that remain under advisory are at Oleta State Park, Key Biscayne Beach Club and Cape Florida State Park.
The countywide swimming advisory was issued on Monday after Hurricane Irma struck.
Health officials say people should assume that contact with the three beaches listed above may pose an increased risk of disease and that there may also be debris under water that’s not visible above the surface.
