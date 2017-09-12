A toddler got left outside in Irma, police say. Now, a felon is back inside

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say a Jasper man left a 19-month-old toddler girl outside as Tropical Storm Irma approached.
Angelo Mitchell, 36, remains in Hamilton County Jail on a charge of felony child abuse without great bodily harm. Mitchell’s familiar with felony abuse, having done a year in prison for felony battery from a domestic violence case in 2011-2012. He’s also had three restraining orders filed against him.
Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center confirmed a report by Tallahassee station WCTV that said the child’s mother reported her daughter missing 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The next morning, the girl was found in a front yard 400 to 500 yards from her house.
The child was taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, alive but purple after a night in the wind and rain.
HCSO investigators believe Mitchell was high on drugs or drink while the girl was in his care and, perhaps, didn’t remember where he left her. Hamilton County is in north central Florida, with Georgia as its northern border.
