Hurricane Irma leaves these residents stranded. And many are elderly Hispanics.

The Civic Towers Section 8 housing project in Allapattah on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. About a dozen elderly residents who live there were stranded Monday after they returned from the shelter they were staying in through Hurricane Irma. They had been told they could return to their home, but when they got there they were not allowed in as the building had to be inspected after the storm by the city of Miami. The residents had nowhere to go and planned to sleep outside at the site on Monday night. Sydney Pereira spereira@MiamiHerald.com