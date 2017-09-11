More Videos

Surgery resident moves from operating room to the streets for Irma debris removal 0:49

Surgery resident moves from operating room to the streets for Irma debris removal

Pause
Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 0:25

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads.

Cudjoe Key residents recount horror of Hurricane Irma 0:41

Cudjoe Key residents recount horror of Hurricane Irma

Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma 0:26

Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma

After Irma will the Dutch Treat sail again? 1:02

After Irma will the Dutch Treat sail again?

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 1:30

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami 1:50

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami

Vizcaya in need of enormous cleanup efforts following Irma 1:22

Vizcaya in need of enormous cleanup efforts following Irma

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 0:29

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida

Key Largo resident surveys the damage 1:33

Key Largo resident surveys the damage

  • Timelapse: Entering Miami Beach a day after Hurricane Irma

    Watch Miami Herald photographer David Santiago's tour of Miami Beach one day after Hurricane Irma impacted South Florida on Sept. 11, 2017.

Watch Miami Herald photographer David Santiago's tour of Miami Beach one day after Hurricane Irma impacted South Florida on Sept. 11, 2017. David Santiago Miami Herald
Watch Miami Herald photographer David Santiago's tour of Miami Beach one day after Hurricane Irma impacted South Florida on Sept. 11, 2017. David Santiago Miami Herald

Hurricane

Miami Beach to open all causeways at 8 a.m. Tuesday after Irma

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 9:00 PM

Miami Beach will reopen up all its causeways Tuesday at 8 a.m.— four hours ahead of schedule.

City officials say most of the beach is still without power, and that there may be downed power lines and blocked roadways remaining. Inoperable traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop.

The Miami Beach Trolley service will also begin service at 8 a.m. There will be free parking in municipal garages until Sept. 18.

“To address people’s concerns regarding potential looting and criminal behavior, our police department has implemented an Alpha Bravo schedule,” said Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine in a statement. “Half of the police department— over 200 uniformed police officers — will be patrolling the city all night. Every major artery and residential neighborhood will be aggressively patrolled through the night and into the morning hours.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surgery resident moves from operating room to the streets for Irma debris removal

View More Video