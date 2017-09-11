Miami Beach to open all causeways at 8 a.m. Tuesday after Irma

Miami Beach will reopen up all its causeways Tuesday at 8 a.m.— four hours ahead of schedule.
City officials say most of the beach is still without power, and that there may be downed power lines and blocked roadways remaining. Inoperable traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop.
The Miami Beach Trolley service will also begin service at 8 a.m. There will be free parking in municipal garages until Sept. 18.
“To address people’s concerns regarding potential looting and criminal behavior, our police department has implemented an Alpha Bravo schedule,” said Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine in a statement. “Half of the police department— over 200 uniformed police officers — will be patrolling the city all night. Every major artery and residential neighborhood will be aggressively patrolled through the night and into the morning hours.”
